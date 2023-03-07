'GIS in city nothing but a political stunt of YSRCP'

The Global Investors' Summit is nothing but a political stunt of the YSRCP ahead of elections, alleged Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav. Addressing the media here on Monday, he opined that the YSRCP government has exchanged MoUs worth more than Rs 13 lakh crore at the Global Investors Summit. However, he mentioned that it would be great even if ten per cent of the projects would get realised.





The JSP corporator criticised even when the MLC election code was in force, the ruling party continues to take advantage of the GIS to gain mileage in the upcoming elections. JSP chief Pawan Kalyan postponed his programmes to make the GIS a success and he sincerely wished for the event for the larger benefit of the state.





But, the YSRCP rulers proved their attitude by demolishing the houses in Ippatam village, Murthy Yadav pointed out. He said investments have come only in the energy sector and experts predict that there is not much opportunity for investments in the same. He reminded that the government did not buy the electricity from the solar unit management that started earlier in the state.





The corporator alleged that the YSRCP leaders looted Rs 40,000 crore of lands in Visakhapatnam and mortgaged Rs 25,000 crore of lands. JSP north constituency in-charge P Usha Kiran, party leaders Bantu Ravi and Rupa participated in the conference.

