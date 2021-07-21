GITAM: 2,695 foreign students enrolled in various courses

Visakhapatnam: Despite the present global pandemic, GITAM received a record 2,695 applications from foreign students for the new academic year 2021-22.

The institution has 235 international students from 40 countries. This year's response has been overwhelming, said its International Student Affairs Director Prof K P C Kishan here on Wednesday.

Further, he informed that out of 2,695 foreign student applications, 105 applications for PhD, 550 for PG and 2,040 applications for UG programmes from across 61 countries were enrolled for the courses. The most popular courses among them include Engineering, Pharmacy, Paramedical, Sciences, Management, Humanities and Law. Also, there is more demand for Bio and Health related programmes, he added.

The admission for foreign students based on 'PRAGATII' (Performance Rating of Applicants through Global Aptitude Test for Indian Institutes) previously called as Indian Scholastic Assessment or Ind-SAT is scheduled on July 25 by the National Testing Agency. The PRAGATII scores will serve as a criterion to shortlist the meritorious students for the allocation of scholarships (Study in India Scholarships) with the help of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Government of India initiated Study In India Scholarship programme to boost the number of inbound International students in India and to Increase in global ranking of India as educational destination.