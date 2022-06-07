GMR acquires Telugu franchise in UKKL

Visakhapatnam: In a massive boost to Ultimate Kho Kho, the GMR and Adani Group bought the Gujarat and Telugu franchises of the Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKKL) respectively.

With an aim to promote the homegrown sport, the first professional Kho Kho league was launched by the Kho Kho Federation of India in collaboration with Dabur India Ltd chairman Amit Burman.

The federation said the objective is to strengthen indigenous sport. The GMR Sports, part of Indian-based infrastructure powerhouse, GMR Group, has already created robust grassroots level sports development initiatives in the national capital and NCR region.

GMR Sports has picked up the Telugu team to tap the popularity of Kho-Kho in South India and bring the sport several notches up.

Committed to developing and commercialising sports leagues, GMR hopes that its association with UKK will help Kho Kho break the shackles and soar high in terms of popularity. "At GMR, our aim is to promote sports among youth, connect with the community at large and build a supporting ecosystem," said Mr Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Corporate Chairman, GMR Group.Adani Sportsline is associated with many sporting leagues in the country and is determined to contribute to creating an ecosystem that props up future sports icons and inspires the youth of the country. "At Adani Sportsline, we are delighted to be in a position to promote yet another exciting homegrown sport," said Mr. Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises.