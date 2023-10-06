Live
- Lucknow gets its first robot restaurant
- Tamannaah Bhatia shells fashion goals in Zurich
- Easy steps for a breast self-exam at home
- RBI to issue Master Direction to strengthen Internal Ombudsman mechanism in banks
- World Cotton Day 2023: Date, history, meaning
- Google Pixel 8: Check out these Best 7 AI-Powered Features
- Studying both Indian and Western music has opened my mind: Sonam Kalra
- 2023 on track to be hottest year
- Why it feels so bad to lose the iconic Sycamore Gap tree and others like it
- PL Technical Research: Buy TITAN INDS - Technical Pick
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on October 6, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashed for the day
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam on 6 October 2023: The gold rates in Visakhapatnam have been slashed. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 52,390 with a fall of Rs. 200 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs. 57,170 with a fall of Rs. 220.
In Visakhapatnam, the silver rate is Rs. 73,500 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, in the international market, the gold rate are fluctuating. Over the past couple of months, gold rates have seen a fall during the last week with prices trading around Rs. 60,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 55,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS