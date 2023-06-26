Golden hour crucial to save lives: CP Trivikrama Varma

Visakhapatnam: Golden hour, the first hour following a traumatic accident, plays a crucial role in saving an accident victim, said City Police Commissioner C M Trivikrama Varma.

Inaugurating a workshop and conference on trauma, emergencies and advanced management organised by the CARE Hospitals here on Sunday, the CP shared about the importance of golden hour in trauma care and his experience in treating patients in emergency ward during his college days.

The CP emphasised the importance of the first aid management, significance of CPR and continuous training of medical and paramedics. He appreciated hospital management for conducting the workshop which is quite useful.

Andhra Medical College Principal G Butchi Raju underlined the importance of training paramedics and medical staff as many people die due to lack of awareness in first aid management. He stressed on the need for conducting conferences to spread awareness among paramedics and the medical fraternity.

DMHO Jagadeswara Rao mentioned that lack of awareness among the public followed by late admissions to the hospitals prove to be fatal.

Nephrologist and organising chairman AV Venugopal spoke about the significance of the event and achievements of the hospital over the past 24 years and gave an overview of emergency cases. About 280 delegates participated in the workshop.

HCOO of the hospital Srinivas Vaddiparthi, doctors PVVNM Kumar, G Sathyanarayana, G. Kishore Babu and NVS Mohan were present.