Grandeur marks Rama Navami at Ramatheertham temple

Ramateertham (Vizianagaram) : Sri Rama Navami festival was organised in Ramatheertham temple in Nellimarla mandal in the district on Wednesday in a grand manner. Temple authorities made elaborate arrangements and thousands of devotees witnessed the celestial wedding of Sita and Rama.

Municipal administration and urban development Botcha Satyanarayana along with wife Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi offered silk robes to Lord Rama. Other MLAs andsrikakulammpalso visited the temple.

Devotees from other parts of the state also participated in the festivities in the temple.

Later, they attended Maha Annaprasadam. More than 10,000 devotees received Annaprasadam and a huge number of devotees participated in the Kalyanam. Police, revenue and endowments officials made arrangements to control the crowd and ensure hassle-free darshan to devotees through queue lines.