Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation achieves tax target

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has achieved above than the target by collecting more in the form of taxes collected towards property and vacant land for the financial year.

About 5.59 lakh property tax assessments are under the jurisdiction of the GVMC and it is said to be the largest corporation in the state. The corporation has collected Rs 416.5 crore through the property tax in the financial year (2022-23).

Speaking on the occasion, city Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari said when the state government announced the interest waiver on property tax many came forward to pay their pending taxes. This she termed as a good sign.

She mentioned that the GVMC collected Rs 324.24 crore in the last financial year (2021-22) and has set a target of Rs 375 crore for the present financial year.

As a result of the continuous efforts of the additional commissioner (Revenue), deputy commissioner (Revenue), zonal commissioners, revenue officers and staff, Municipal Commissioner P Raja Babu stated that the GVMC could not only achieve the targets but also exceed them.