Greater Vizag's plastic-free efforts draw Modi's attention

Visakhapatnam: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation's (GVMC) extensive campaign against plastic catches the Prime Minister's eye. It was a proud moment for the people of Visakhapatnam as their efforts against the use of plastic garnered applause from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM, during his 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, was all praise for the efforts of the Vizagites to promote cloth bags in place of plastic as a part of the 'Swachh Bharat Mission'. During his address, the Prime Minister made a specific mention of how people come together to build awareness about harmful effects of single-use plastic and contribute to segregating waste at source.

It did come as a pleasant surprise to the people of Visakhapatnam when th Prime Minister mentioned the port city and lauded the collective efforts of the denizens in making the city plastic-free.



Terming it as a 'proud moment', Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmisha told The Hans India that banning plastic was one of the agendas that topped his priority list. "Starting from February 1, the 'Cloth bag challenge' campaign has picked up well in a short span. The idea is to encourage students and parents to consider eco-friendly bags rather than plastic to cater to their day-to- day purpose," the Municipal Commissioner mentioned.

With already 3,500 students from 75 schools being involved in stitching and designing cloth bags incorporating old clothes and unused material, the Municipal Commissioner added that the corporation intends to reach out to a larger section of people and make the campaign more intense.

Even during ward visits, the Municipal Commissioner interacts with the roadside vendors and tiffin parlour operators to check on the extent of plastic covers used for their business and dissuade them from doing so.