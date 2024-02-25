Live
- 4th Test: Ashwin five-fer bowls out England for 145, India need 192 to seal series victory
- India-Japan joint military exercise begins in Rajasthan
- Limiting Rahul’s Nyay Yatra to one district is injustice, say Rajasthan Congress leaders
- Gurugram: RERA warns defaulter promoters of tough action over non-filing of QPR, AAR
- Don’t blemish police uniform, department: Goa CM tells new recruits
- This is how the world reacts to Musk's robot Optimus
- More Russian soldiers likely died to seize Avdiivka than in entire Soviet-Afghan war
- Chandrababu Naidu holds video conference with MLA candidates, asks them work hard for elections
- NIFTY scales new heights, expect Sensex to follow this time around
- PM Modi's deep sea dive into submerged Dwarka, performs underwater 'puja'
Just In
Guntur: TDP, JSP confirm candidates for 12 out of 17 Assembly seats
Former ministers Nara Lokesh, Prathipati Pulla Rao, Nakka Anand Babu, Kanna Lakshminarayana are on TDP list
Guntur : The first list jointly announced by TDP and Jana Sena has 12 candidates out of 17 Assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Guntur district.
TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh would contest from Mangalagiri constituency, Dhulipala Narendra Kumar will fight in Ponnuru for the seventh time.
Former minister and TDP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana will contest from Sattenapalli. He would be contesting for eighth time in the elections. Former minister Prattipati Pulla Rao is the candidate from Chilakaluripet, G V Anjaneyulu from Vinukonda, Julakanti Brahma Reddy from Macherla, Tenali Sravan Kumar from Tadikonda (SC reserved), B Ramanjaneyulu from Prathipadu, (SC), former minister Nakka Anand Babu from Vemuru (SC), first timer Vegesana Narendra Varma from Bapatla Assembly constituency.
JSP announced former Speaker of united AP and party PAC chairman Dr Nadendla Manohar as its candidate from Tenali Assembly constituency.
TDP high command is yet to finalise the candidates for prestigious Guntur East and Guntur West Assembly constituencies in Guntur Lok Sabha constituency. Former minister and TDP leader Alapati Rajendra Prasad did not get a chance in the first list.