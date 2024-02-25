Guntur: TDP, JSP confirm candidates for 12 out of 17 Assembly seats

Guntur : The first list jointly announced by TDP and Jana Sena has 12 candidates out of 17 Assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Guntur district.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh would contest from Mangalagiri constituency, Dhulipala Narendra Kumar will fight in Ponnuru for the seventh time.

Former minister and TDP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana will contest from Sattenapalli. He would be contesting for eighth time in the elections. Former minister Prattipati Pulla Rao is the candidate from Chilakaluripet, G V Anjaneyulu from Vinukonda, Julakanti Brahma Reddy from Macherla, Tenali Sravan Kumar from Tadikonda (SC reserved), B Ramanjaneyulu from Prathipadu, (SC), former minister Nakka Anand Babu from Vemuru (SC), first timer Vegesana Narendra Varma from Bapatla Assembly constituency.

JSP announced former Speaker of united AP and party PAC chairman Dr Nadendla Manohar as its candidate from Tenali Assembly constituency.

TDP high command is yet to finalise the candidates for prestigious Guntur East and Guntur West Assembly constituencies in Guntur Lok Sabha constituency. Former minister and TDP leader Alapati Rajendra Prasad did not get a chance in the first list.