Live
- Karnataka delegation in America: Holds talks with RTX, and Intelsat to explore collaborations
- HC reserves order on Chandrababu Naidu’s bail plea in Angallu case
- The greater the animal husbandry, the greater the country's wealth and economic progress: CM
- Lokesh as accused in Amaravati Ring Road case
- Amit Shah arrives in Amritsar for Northern Zonal Council meeting
- Calcutta HC allows DA protest rally in front of Abhishek Banerjee’s office
- We do not have water to release as much as TN has asked for says DCM DK Shivakumar
- Congress dubs PM Modi as a “certified liar”, says BJP conceded defeat before polls
- PlayStation India Announces PS5 Cricket24 Bundle; Launch Date and Details
- AP High Court reserves verdict on Naidu's bail plea in Angallu riots case
Just In
GVL thanks Railway Minister for sanctioning Visakhapatnam Varanasi Express
Visakhapatnam: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao thanked Railway Minister for fulfilling a long cherished dream of the people of Visakhapatnam for the direct...
Visakhapatnam: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao thanked Railway Minister for fulfilling a long cherished dream of the people of Visakhapatnam for the direct express train between Visakhapatnam and Varanasi.
The Railway Board made the announcement towards the direct express following representations made by the MP.
A large number of pilgrims from Visakhapatnam region frequently travel to Varanasi and there has been a long pending demand for the direct train between Visakhapatnam and Varanasi.
Earlier, GVL Narasimha Rao was instrumental in getting a special summer train operated from Visakhapatnam/ Vijayawada and Tirupati to Varanasi before the commencement of Ganga Pushkaralu.
The MP met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in this regard seeking sanction for a direct train from Visakhapatnam and Varanasi and raised the issue in Parliament in the form of a special mention.
On September 7, GVL, who has also been appointed as East Coast Zone Railway Users' Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) member, raised this issue as a priority requirement for passengers travelling from Visakhapatnam.
The MP's intervention resulted in a positive recommendation to the Railway Board and its immediate approval for the direct express train.