GVL thanks Railway Minister for sanctioning Visakhapatnam Varanasi Express

Visakhapatnam: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao thanked Railway Minister for fulfilling a long cherished dream of the people of Visakhapatnam for the direct express train between Visakhapatnam and Varanasi.

The Railway Board made the announcement towards the direct express following representations made by the MP.

A large number of pilgrims from Visakhapatnam region frequently travel to Varanasi and there has been a long pending demand for the direct train between Visakhapatnam and Varanasi.

Earlier, GVL Narasimha Rao was instrumental in getting a special summer train operated from Visakhapatnam/ Vijayawada and Tirupati to Varanasi before the commencement of Ganga Pushkaralu.

The MP met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in this regard seeking sanction for a direct train from Visakhapatnam and Varanasi and raised the issue in Parliament in the form of a special mention.

On September 7, GVL, who has also been appointed as East Coast Zone Railway Users' Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) member, raised this issue as a priority requirement for passengers travelling from Visakhapatnam.

The MP's intervention resulted in a positive recommendation to the Railway Board and its immediate approval for the direct express train.

