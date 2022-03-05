GVMC approves 4,319 cr annual budget

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) approved a budget of Rs 4,319 crore for the 2022- 23 fiscal on Friday. The council, chaired by the Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari said that allocations have been made based on the estimates of revenue and expenditure.

However, the Opposition members raised an objection over the budget and pointed out that the GVMC revenue is only Rs 1,000 crore but the council approved over Rs 4,000 crore. They alleged that the budget was just a number game without facts.

Stating that they have had never come across such budget, members of the TDP, Jana Sena, BJP and the Left parties entered into heated arguments with the ruling party corporators.

The 31st ward corporator Bipin Jain said that he would take only one rupee from his honorarium (corporator's pay) and urged the other council members to follow the same. He appealed to the GVMC Mayor to allocate the rest of his salary to development works in his ward.

Members of the Jana Sena, BJP, CPI and CPM opined that the GVMC budget was impractical and that they have never witnessed such budget before.