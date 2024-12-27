Haribabu to take oath as Odisha Guv on New Year’s eve

Visakhapatnam: The newly appointed Governor of Odisha, Kambhampati Haribabu, is likely to assume office either on December 31 or on the New Year Day.

Haribabu, 71, is a qualified engineer with a PhD in Control Systems and was a teacher in Andhra University Engineering College for 24 years. He has been in politics since 1972 and was arrested under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during Emergency and imprisoned for six months.

Haribabu was the state executive member of Janata Party in 1977 and worked in different capacities till the formation of the BJP in 1980.

He became general secretary of the Andhra Pradesh BJP in 1993 and continued in the position till 2003. Haribabu was first elected to the Assembly in the undivided Andhra Pradesh in 1999 and was appointed member of the task force constituted by the NDA government led by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for interlinking of rivers during 2003-2004.

A committed leader, Haribabu, sources said, will straight away go to Odisha from Mizoram and will be in the Odisha Raj Bhavan for about a month before visiting Visakhapatnam.