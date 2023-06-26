  • Menu
Help Vizag secure first place: Brahma Kumaris to people

Highlights

  • Brahma Kumaris call upon people to maintain their homes, surroundings clean
  • Sister Shiva Leela asks denizens to take part in awareness programmes under the Eco-Vizag campaign launched by the GVMC

Visakhapatnam: If homes and surroundings are maintained clean, Visakhapatnam city is sure to stand in the first place in Swachh Survekshan 2023, said Brahma Kumaris Visakhapatnam centre manager sister Shiva Leela.

Creating awareness on ‘Eco-Vizag’ programmes initiated by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) here on Sunday, she stated that every individual should take the responsibility to build awareness among the public on maintaining pollution-free environment.

She appealed to the denizens and Brahma Kumaris to participate in awareness programmes on GVMC’s prestigious Eco-Vizag campaign at frequent intervals. Further, Shiva Leela said the GVMC was striving hard to get the top position in the 2023 Swachh Survekshan Survey.

“Every individual should maintain cleanliness in their neighborhood, contribute to the development of greenery, and save rainwater by setting up harvesting pits,” she added. Shiva Leela mentioned that pollution in the city can be curbed by putting an end to single-use plastic, using alternative materials and electric vehicles.

Later, Brahma Kumaris meditated for environment conservation of the city of Visakhapatnam.

