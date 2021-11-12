His culinary skills attract viewers across world

Visakhapatnam: There are still three more weeks to go for the MasterChef India -- Telugu (season one) to get wrapped up. But Kamal Jakkilinki is already a household name as watching him toss the ingredients on a frying pan with ease and dishing out an array of delicacies at the cooking reality show has struck a chord with viewers from across the world.

In an exclusive interview with The Hans India, Kamal shares how he gave his best shot, added a new twist to age-old traditional recipes and the love and admiration he receives from scores of people with each passing episode.

Having watched his Nayanamma (granny), father and mother cook from close quarters, it inspired Kamal to wield a ladle at a very young age. "I started cooking when I was seven-year-old.

I have preserved some of my Nayanamma's recipes which I consider a treasure trove. While my mother TR Dhanalatha, a gynecologist, takes very less time to make delicious meals, my late father, JV Ramana Rao, a mechanical engineer by profession, used to take turns during weekends.

He was an expert in preparing non-vegetarian dishes," recalls Kamal, who lost his friend-cum-father in 2019. Kamal says that a collection of his dad's hand-written recipe books is his prized possession.

Along with Kamal, Manisha Panda and M Sarat Kumar were the other contestants who represented Visakhapatnam in the show. However, the other participants got eliminated in subsequent episodes. "Most of the contestants are now from Hyderabad.

I feel proud to represent Visakhapatnam. It is a unique experience to compete and emerge as a shortlisted contestant episode after episode," shares a visibly excited Kamal, who is among the top six contestants at present.

From pizzas to dal, 'dappalam pulusu' to pachi pulusu served with sushi balls, Kamal says that he enjoys experimenting with fusion foods and gives an altogether new twist to traditional recipes. "The way I presented traditional food made people wonder. It gave them fresh ideas.

Also, I am time-conscious and try to complete my dish in advance. But the trick lies in presenting the food, accentuating flavors, yet maintaining the balance," the 32-year-old explains.

Born in Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam, Kamal moved to Australia to operate a chain of food manufacturing business of the family. "Though I have spent a dozen years shuttling between Melbourne and Sydney, nothing could match my love for India, Visakhapatnam in particular. After receiving an overwhelming response from people, now I am rethinking about flying back to Australia," he confesses.

In times of the corona pandemic, Kamal says that his joint home venture 'Bake Up' through Instagram, that takes orders for birthday parties, festivals and weddings, with his cousin Durga Devi not only turned out to be an instant hit but also provided employment to a few persons at a time when many lost their jobs.

As MasterChef India – Telugu, broadcasting on Gemini TV, is coming to a close in a few weeks, Kamal says that he is keeping his fingers crossed.