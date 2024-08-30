  • Menu
Home Minister Anitha launches e-portal for Ganesh Chaturthi

Visakhapatnam: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has come up with a single window clearance system for setting up Vinayaka pendals on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi festival.

The e-portal was launched by Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Home Minister mentioned that the organisers can get permission for the festival through mobile phone app and it will be made available for the organisers from Friday.

The Home Minister made it clear that there would be no compromise in security aspect during the festivals. She suggested to the organisers that the festival should be held without causing any inconvenience to the locals and communities.

City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi briefed about the permission process to be sought for the festival. The CP stated that the organisers will get all the permissions under a single platform through the app.

