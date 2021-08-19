Houses for all eligible poor, says Minister Cherukuvada Sriranganadha Raju

Visakhapatnam: The state government will provide houses to every eligible poor in the state, said Minister for Housing Cherukuvada Sriranganadha Raju

.

Inspecting the construction works of the housing in YSR Jagananna Colonies at Gandigundam in Anandapuram mandal here on Wednesday, the minister said 95 per cent of the housing works in Bheemili constituency were completed, the highest in the state.

He examined the works along with Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao. Further, Sriranganadha Raju mentioned that the government is supplying cement, iron and sand without any hindrance for the construction of houses.

He explained that in phase-I and phase-II, a total of 30 lakh houses will be built and they will be handed over to the beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, tourism minister M Srinivasa Rao said Jagananna Colony in Gandigundam was close to the highway and prime sites were given to the poor.

RDO Penchala Kishore, Housing PD M Srinivasa Rao and other officials accompanied the ministers.