How far politicos will stretch to save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant?

Visakhapatnam: In a move to establish Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in the City of Destiny, sacrifices were not only made by people and students but also political leaders.



The 'Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku' movement began in 1963. The then Minister for Steel and Mines, C Subramaniam and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri had confirmed to set up the plant in Visakhapatnam.

But six months later, the Union government took a U-turn. With the proposal of the steel plant establishment in Karnataka, the movement gained steam.

Followed by severe public agitation, there was pressure on public representatives as well then.

In July 1966, the AP Assembly passed a resolution to set up the steel plant in Andhra Pradesh. Even then, the Union government remained silent. With the Central government resorting to lathi-charge and firing, the agitation reached a crescendo in the same year.

Five decades before, along with seven former MPs, 52 Communist Party MLAs and 15 MLAs from the other parties tendered their resignation in support of 'Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku'.

After all the agitation and submission of resignation letters, the Union government finally waved the green flag to set up a steel plant in Visakhapatnam.

With the Centre's proposal to privatise the plant, a similar situation is likely to arise now. However, when it comes to realty, how far it is going to march forward turns out to be a big question mark.

Extending his support, TDP North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has forwarded his resignation letter to the Assembly Speaker. However, it drew flak from various quarters stating that it was not in the required format.

Meanwhile, in the name of 'Joint Action Committee' which was formed to step up the fight against Centre's move, political parties are resorting to individual protests. Though the BJP, the TDP and the YSRCP are a part of the JAC, they are not getting involved as a team to stage the protest.

However, like earlier, will the public representatives come together to fight for a common cause? Will they give up their posts to mount pressure on the Centre turns out to be a question mark.

Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao recently mentioned that submitting resignation letters is not the solution to put up a fight against the Union government as it would sever the ties with the government. This clearly indicates that the ruling party is not keen on giving up their posts.

However, people opine that if the movement reaches a crescendo again, public representatives will not be left with any other choice than to sacrifice their posts.