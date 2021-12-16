Husband kills wife with dumbles in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: In a ghastly incident, a homemaker was done to death by her husband at Sriharipuram, Gollalapalem near Gajuwaka.

Owing to family disputes, one Polavarapu Sivanageswara Rao allegedly attacked his wife Madhavi with dumbles. Later, Sivanageswara Rao allegedly committed suicide.

The bodies were shifted to King George Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The Malkapuram police are investigating.