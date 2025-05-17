IIMV hosts campus immersion for executive programme

Live
Visakhapatnam: The Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIMV) hosted campus immersion for its executive programme in business management (batch-1).
Visakhapatnam: The Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIMV) hosted campus immersion for its executive programme in business management (batch-1).
The three-day programme marks a significant milestone in the participants’ 12-month-long professional learning journey.
The inaugural cohort comprises 81 accomplished corporate executives from across India. The well designed on-campus experience offered participants an invaluable platform for peer learning, faculty interaction, and collaborative engagement.
Welcoming the participants, Prof. Sushil Kumar, programme director, remarked, “The importance of this programme lies in the conceptual clarity that IIMV strives to instil in every participant.”
He also introduced the planned activities for the three-day event and announced that the three best capstone projects will be formally recognised at the conclusion of the programme.
Prof. Amit Shankar, programme co-director speaking on the occasion, highlighted the programme’s balanced and human-centric approach.
The participants will explore critical themes such as leadership, strategic management, enterprise risk, business analytics, digital transformation and artificial intelligence, culminating in a capstone project that applies their learnings to real-world business scenarios.