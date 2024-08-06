Improve sanitation in hilly residential areas too: Civic chief

Visakhapatnam: Along with the plain area, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) commissioner P Sampath Kumar stresses on the need to improve sanitation in residential hill areas.

During his field visit on Monday, the commissioner inspected sanitation works in YSR Nagar, FCI Godowns, and Kapparada surrounding areas in ward Nos: 45, 47, and 53.

The commissioner directed officials to expedite the works and make Anna Canteens operational soon. Further, he instructed the staff to ensure facilitating proper drainage systems in all Anna Canteens to prevent sewage overflow.

As part of his visit to Kapparada residential hill area, Sampath Kumar inspected drains, roads and sanitation works and instructed the officials to improve sanitation further. He directed them to monitor the flow of drains daily to prevent dumping of waste and to create awareness among shopkeepers and street vendors not to dump waste in the drains.

Superintending engineer Venugopal Rao was instructed to install streetlights in areas wherever they are not functioning and to repair the damaged drains. He pointed out that lack of underground drainage system is causing problems in the area and instructed officials to create awareness among residents to dispose of sewage properly.

Considering the densely populated residential hill area, the Commissioner directed the zonal commissioner RGV Krishna, to shift aged sanitation workers to other areas and engage efficient workers to speed up for regular sanitation works in hilly residential areas.

The field visit was attended by executive engineer Matsya Raju, assistant executive engineer Prasanna, assistant medical officer Sunil Kumar, ACP Venkateswara Rao, horticulture officer, Archana and others.