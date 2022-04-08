'Indian varsities should play key role in R&D'

Visakhapatnam: Research and Development (R&D) has proved to be a crucial factor moving the world's technological frontiers and Indian Universities should play a key role in the advancement of research and innovation, said NSTL Director Y Sreenivas Rao here on Thursday.

Inaugurating an international conference on 'Breakthrough in Heuristics and Reciprocation of Advanced Technologies (BHARAT-22), he mentioned that central research organisations like DRDO, ISRO and NSTL are showing interest to associate with HEIs to do collaborative research.

Organised jointly by GITAM EECE department and IEEE Vizag Bay Section, the event saw participation of GITAM president M Sribharath, academic Pro Vice-Chancellor Jayasankar Variyar, EECE Department Head J B Seventline, engineering dean C Vijayasekhar, IEEE Vizag Bay Section chair S Lakshmi Narayana, CSE HoD R Sireersha, among others. Briefing about the government's new scheme for development of semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem at a cost of Rs 76,000 crore, the NSTL Director said it will position India as a global hub for hi-tech production and attract large chip makers.

He informed that inviting private partners in defence R&D will give a scope of new innovations. Accenture Technology Solutions MD GS Rao said that Covid-19 has forced the companies to operate in new ways and IT is being tested like never before. He mentioned that most of the companies are investing more on technology upgradation and innovations. He advised faculty and students to prepare for a lifelong learning process to face the challenges.