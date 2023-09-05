Infra facilities will be improved in wards: Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari stated that efforts were being made to create infrastructure in every ward that falls under the corporation’s purview.

Laying foundation stone for a number of development works in the 9th ward being taken up at a cost of Rs.3.94 crore here on Monday along with MP MVV Satyanarayana and corporator K Swati, the Mayor said the State government is developing Visakhapatnam on all fronts and focusing on wards is part of it.

She stated that footpaths and drains would be developed from Hanumanthawaka junction to Kailasagiri Circle. The YSRCP government is working towards providing necessary infrastructure for the people in the city, she added.

Further, she mentioned that steps have been taken to make Visakhapatnam a clean and pollution free city under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. MP MVV Satyanarayana said the YSRCP government would undertake development programmes with crores of rupees to create infrastructure to cater to the requirements of the people. He said Visakhapatnam would be transformed into executive capital in the coming days and if Visakhapatnam becomes the administrative capital, there would be many employment opportunities generated for the youth.

The engineering authorities were directed to complete the works in a time bound manner and make it available for the public at the earliest. Zonal Commissioner Kanakamahalakshmi, GVMC engineering officials and others participated in the programme.