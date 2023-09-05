Live
- Naidu to visit Anantapur, Kurnool from Sept 5 to 9
- SSS drinking water project employees call off agitation
- Narayana Hospital to conduct camp on pimples from today
- Govt making medical education out of reach for BCs, alleges TDP
- Dr Chandi Kumari receives Best Teacher Award from SOLETE
- Advantages of pursuing MSc in Data Science
- Gadkari keeps `3-trn infra projects on fast track
- Murmu unveils 12-foot statue of Gandhi at Rajghat
- Chittoor: ZP chief G Srinivasulu sets Oct 30 deadline for govt buildings’ completion
- Will strive for ‘state art’ status to Kalamkari: TTD Chairman
Just In
Infra facilities will be improved in wards: Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari
Says the State govt is committed to developing Visakhapatnam city on all fronts
Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari stated that efforts were being made to create infrastructure in every ward that falls under the corporation’s purview.
Laying foundation stone for a number of development works in the 9th ward being taken up at a cost of Rs.3.94 crore here on Monday along with MP MVV Satyanarayana and corporator K Swati, the Mayor said the State government is developing Visakhapatnam on all fronts and focusing on wards is part of it.
She stated that footpaths and drains would be developed from Hanumanthawaka junction to Kailasagiri Circle. The YSRCP government is working towards providing necessary infrastructure for the people in the city, she added.
Further, she mentioned that steps have been taken to make Visakhapatnam a clean and pollution free city under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. MP MVV Satyanarayana said the YSRCP government would undertake development programmes with crores of rupees to create infrastructure to cater to the requirements of the people. He said Visakhapatnam would be transformed into executive capital in the coming days and if Visakhapatnam becomes the administrative capital, there would be many employment opportunities generated for the youth.
The engineering authorities were directed to complete the works in a time bound manner and make it available for the public at the earliest. Zonal Commissioner Kanakamahalakshmi, GVMC engineering officials and others participated in the programme.