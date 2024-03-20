Infrastructure plays a pivotal role in development of Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Infrastructure facilities such as roads, railways, metros, etc., form an integral part of enhancing productivity and operations of businesses in the infrastructure sector is seminal for fulfilling the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat, said Sravan Shipping Services Private Limited managing director G Sambasiva Rao.

Delivering a talk on Atmanirbhar Bharat organised by the Visakhapatnam chapter of the Public Relations Society of India here on Tuesday, he mentioned that cities like Visakhapatnam can take the advantage of Atmanirbhar Bharat mission to upgrade the infrastructural facilities. “Proper infrastructure development is likely to usher in transformational change for Visakhapatnam city in the coming years.

We need a stronger policy focus that bodes well for the infrastructure sector,” he added. Further, Sambasiva Rao shared his experience of overcoming challenges during his initial days of setting up the shipping services.

PRSI Vizag chairman MKVL Narasimham informed that the objective of the programme is to make the country and its people self-reliant by all means with the help of a full-fledged economic package. He said that Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is to provide much-needed policy and financial support to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and the cottage industries in India.

PRSI vice-president (South) US Sharma briefed about the society’s activities and said they were focusing on young voter enrolment and voter awareness programmes next. PRSI chapter’s secretary A Govindarao, National Council member NV Narasimham, Andhra University senior professors DVR Murthi, Challa Ramakrishna and others participated in the programme.