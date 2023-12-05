INS Sumedha-- Mission deployed at Antsiranana, Madagascar

Visakhapatnam: As part of the Indian Navy’s Long Range Mission Based Deployment, Indian Naval Ship Sumedha is undertaking a port call at Antsiranana, Madagascar.

Aimed at reinforcing Indian Navy’s commitment to enhance maritime security, building bridges of friendship and strengthening maritime cooperation with Madagascar, the visit that commenced on December 4 will continue till December 6. Also, the visit aims to enhance interoperability towards capacity building between the two friendly navies in the Indian Ocean Region in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of security and growth for all in the region (SAGAR).

During her stay, INS Sumedha will engage in professional interactions, cross training for exchange of best practices and interaction with Malagasy Navy personnel. The ship is also scheduled to undertake Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with Malagasy Navy upon departure on December 6 wherein various facets of maritime operations such as communication drills, tactical manoeuvres and flying operations are planned.

India and Madagascar have traditionally enjoyed warm and friendly relations, sharing common ethos of democracy, secularism and development. The deployment also highlights the warm and cordial relation of India with Eastern African countries.

INS Sumedha is the third of the indigenously constructed Naval Offshore Patrol Vessel (NOPV) of Saryu class deployed for multiple roles independently and in support of fleet operations. She is part of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam and functions under the operational command of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command.

Equipped with several weapon systems, sensors, state-of-the-art navigation and communication systems/electronic warfare suite, Sumedha has undertaken various fleet support operations, coastal and offshore patrolling, ocean surveillance, non-combatant evacuation operations and HADR missions. The ship also has the distinction for being the maiden Indian Naval Ship to participate in Exercise Bright Star (a multinational exercise held biennially in Egypt) from September 6 to 15 and India-EU Joint Naval exercise held from October 24 to 26.