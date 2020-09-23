INS Viraat set for dismantling 

Visakhapatnam: INS Viraat, which is supposed to be converted into a museum in Visakhapatnam, will soon be broken down and sold as scrap.



For Vizagites, as well as for the tourists across the country, the decision comes as a big disappointment. Efforts to convert INS Viraat, the oldest aircraft carrier, into a museum were taken by the previous government of Andhra Pradesh. Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had held several discussions with the Indian Navy and the Central government to support the proposal of converting the ship into a museum. Continued on P5

Meanwhile, the navy also expressed its willingness to hand over the oldest aircraft carrier to be put up on the deck then and demanded the then government to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) on the same.

While the Maharashtra government cleared an estimate of Rs 852 crore for the ambitious maritime museum project at the cabinet meeting, the then AP government too readied a DPR for a 500-bedroom accommodation in the ship with a five-star facility, a convention centre, a tourism complex along with adventure sports facilities such as gliding, etc.

Similar proposals were also made by Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat governments. Since no state government came forward to take the proposal to the next level independently, the Defence Ministry decided to go for dismantling of the ship that has a historical significance at Alang, Gujarat.

Retired Commodore Adimulam Chinaveeraiah says, "Though it is a great initiative to convert the ship into a museum, it's a very expensive and tedious venture. While putting it up on the deck is one part of the challenge, maintaining and preserving it as a maritime museum as a self-sustaining project is another biggest challenge."

When it comes to Visakhapatnam, INS Kursura museum and TU 142 Aircraft museum are among the main attractions for the tourists. But with INS Viraat following suit, it would have been an added advantage for the port city which is soon going to become the executive capital.

Retired Commander and DRDO scientist (Retd) BLN Rao says, "After completing the service, normally, the ships get decommissioned. Converting them into a museum sounds good but when it comes to reality, it requires tremendous efforts."

The ship had first served the British Navy for three decades before being brought to India and inducted into the Indian Navy in 1987 after serving in the Royal Navy, UK. The ship played a vital role in various international joint exercises. Soon, the longest serving ship will be meeting a similar fate as INS Vikrant.