Is Badrayyapeta becoming another Uddanam?

Visakhapatnam: Fordecades, the name Uddanam in Srikakulam district has been synonymous with chronic kidney disease. Now, a similar and alarming pattern of kidney ailments is surfacing in Badrayyapeta village of Reddipalli panchayat in Bheemunipatnam, raising concerns that it could become another hotspot for the debilitating illness.

The severity of the situation became apparent when recent tests conducted on 160 residents of Badrayyapeta revealed that 50 individuals tested positive for kidney disease, surprising both health and district officials.

This grim reality came to light after a group of affected families appealed to District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, requesting a detailed investigation into their health problems.

Badrayyapeta, located in Padmanabham mandal, is home to approximately 300 people, many of whom are unlettered daily wage workers and auto-rickshaw drivers. For nearly two decades, residents have been enduring severe back pain, swelling of legs and face, and other discomforts.

"When we approach local doctors, they direct us to King George Hospital. After going through multiple tests, a kidney problem gets confirmed," shared A Suribabu, an auto-rickshaw driver from the village. Due to a lack of health awareness, their concerns largely remained confined to their village until recently, when some decided to escalate the issue to district officials. The impact is widespread, with almost every household reportedly having a kidney patient. K Krishna, another resident, lamented that four members of his own family suffer from kidney issues. "Our monthly medical expenses mount to Rs 1,000 each. Once we get affected by the disease, we will not have any stamina to work but to lie down on bed for hours. With no regular income, our expenses continue to pile up month after month," he stated, highlighting the financial strain on families.

Villagers estimate that around 20 locals have already succumbed to kidney ailments. In response to the recurrence of cases across various age groups, a medical camp was recently organised in the village. Out of 160 individuals tested, signs of kidney-related issues were identified in 47 people. These individuals have since been referred to the nephrology OPD at King George Hospital (KGH) for detailed kidney check-ups, creatinine level tests, ultrasound scanning, and blood tests.

Dr D Radhakrishna, head of the Nephrology Department at KGH, confirmed that among the 47 referred persons, eight were found to have elevated creatinine levels, indicating impaired kidney function.

With the ongoing kidney check-up camp, health officials anticipate that many more cases may be reported in the coming days. Beyond identifying the root causes of the recurring kidney diseases, there is an urgent need for health officials to intensify efforts to prevent the disease from spreading further within the village.