Live
- Telangana BJP chief Kishan Reddy hits out at BRS for 'selling off' govt lands, questions both ruling party and Congress
- Rupee falls 29 paise to close at all-time low of 83.11 against US dollar
- India's July vegetable oil imports up 46 pc
- Varun Tej’s next titled as ‘Operation Valentine’
- For me, Independence is to able to make decisions on personal values says Ashi Singh
- A splendid debut by Medha
- ‘Chalona’ from ‘Jawan’: Flawless romantic melody
- Independence Day 2023: These Slogans Will Make You Proud to Be an Indian
- Quick and easy ideas for busy moms-to-be
- ‘Salaar’ first single update to be out on Aug 15
Just In
Isha’s Gramotsavam held in 15 dists in AP
In a step to revive traditional sports and promote old and healthy practices in rural India, Isha’s Gramotsavam was rolled out in Andhra Pradesh.
Visakhapatnam: In a step to revive traditional sports and promote old and healthy practices in rural India, Isha’s Gramotsavam was rolled out in Andhra Pradesh.
As a part of the first-level cluster matches of volleyball for men and throwball for women, the Gramotsavam that combines rural sports and cultural festival was held in 15 districts across the State, including Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Krishna, Guntur, Chittoor, Anantapur, Bhimavaram, and Nellore on Saturday and Sunday.
Close to 1,800 participants enthusiastically engaged in various sports and games during the event. In Anandapuram mandal of Visakhapatnam, a number of students participated in the event.
The Isha Gramostavam grand finale is scheduled at Adiyogi, Coimbatore. Winners get to take home Rejuvenation Trophy and cash prize of Rs 5 lakh for volleyball (men) and Rs 2 lakh for throwball (women).