Isha’s Gramotsavam held in 15 dists in AP

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: In a step to revive traditional sports and promote old and healthy practices in rural India, Isha’s Gramotsavam was rolled out in Andhra Pradesh.

As a part of the first-level cluster matches of volleyball for men and throwball for women, the Gramotsavam that combines rural sports and cultural festival was held in 15 districts across the State, including Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Krishna, Guntur, Chittoor, Anantapur, Bhimavaram, and Nellore on Saturday and Sunday.

Close to 1,800 participants enthusiastically engaged in various sports and games during the event. In Anandapuram mandal of Visakhapatnam, a number of students participated in the event.

The Isha Gramostavam grand finale is scheduled at Adiyogi, Coimbatore. Winners get to take home Rejuvenation Trophy and cash prize of Rs 5 lakh for volleyball (men) and Rs 2 lakh for throwball (women).

