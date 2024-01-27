Jagan getting ready to leave country after polls, says TDP

Mangalagiri : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is getting ready to leave the country on the one hand after the upcoming Assembly elections and organising public meetings in the name of 'Siddham' (getting ready) on the other is nothing but ridiculous, said TDP state president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu here on Friday.

In a statement released here, Atchannaidu asked Jagan Mohan Reddy whether he is ready to rename his public meetings as ‘Paripodam' (let us run away) instead of 'Siddham'. "For which you are getting ready Jagan in the last days of your rule? Is it for getting defeated in the upcoming polls or to run away from the country after getting defeated in the polls or even to go to jail in the murder case of your paternal uncle,” he asked in a sarcastic way.

Observing that Jagan is also making preparations to fall at the feet of the elders at the Centre after the elections, he said that the five crore people of the state are ready to send home this government. Except for resorting to atrocities and attacks on innocent people in these five years, what did this government do for the people in the state, he questioned.

Whenever the elections are held all the five crore people are ready to defeat all the YSRCP leaders and the one lakh innocent Anganwadis too are also ready to pull down this government as they are unhappy as the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) was invoked against them, he added. The farmers are also unhappy as the agriculture sector was totally destabilised while the farmers in Amaravati region too are waiting for a right opportunity to kick this government out of power as they have been drawn onto the roads for the past 1,500 days.

Jobless youth have been getting ready to throw this government into the Bay of Bengal as they did not get any kind of employment and their prolonged wait for job calendar did not materialise while innocent women are joining hands with them as they fell victim to the spurious liquor since they lost their bread winners.