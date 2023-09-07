Jagananna Arogya Suraksha at village level from Sept 30

Rajamahendravaram: A comprehensive action plan is going to be implemented to conduct Jagananna Arogya Suraksha (JAS) programme most robustly, informed East Godavari district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha. Special Chief Secretary to the CM Poonam Malakondaiah and Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu on Wednesday morning, held a video conference with the district Collectors on JAS from Amaravati. Collector and other officials participated in it.

In this context, Collector Madhavi Latha later held a review meet with the officials. She said the State government is giving top priority to public health. In addition, officers, medical staff and volunteers should perform their duties more responsibly. She announced that the JAS programme will be held at village level from September 30.

For this, Tahsildar and MPDO were ordered to work in coordination and make this programme a success.The Collector said the State government has already issued guidelines in this regard. On their basis, the coordinating departments should prepare a comprehensive action plan, she suggested. From September 15, volunteers should go door-to-door to note down the comprehensive health details and register them in the JAS app.

She said the details of every family under Village Health Centre should be entered into it. The volunteer and ANM should complete the comprehensive data entry 15 days before the JAS schedule in the village. Necessary medicines and medical kits should be kept ready within the village health clinic. Two medical officers and specialistdoctors will also participate in the JAS medical camp.