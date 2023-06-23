  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Jagananna Suraksha: ZP chief urges YSRCP cadres to help officials

Zilla parishad chairman Chinna Srinu speaking to the press in Vizianagaram on Thursday
x

Zilla parishad chairman Chinna Srinu speaking to the press in Vizianagaram on Thursday 

Highlights

Says 9 types of services will be provided at doorsteps to people as part of programme

Vizianagaram: Jagananna Suraksha camps to facilitate resolution of public grievances at their doorstep will be launched from Friday. On this occasion, zilla parishad chairman Chinna Srinu said that the camps would be very helpful to the people as they can get nine types of services at their doorstep. Income certificate, caste, death, birth, marriage registration, Aadhar linkage and other services will be provided at their doorstep. The government officials would visit the villages, wards and streets and issue these documents on the spot.

Srinu appealed to the YSRCP party cadres and leaders like mandal parishad presidents, ZPTCs, sarpanches to support the officials to in delivering these services with more efficiency. He said that village secretariats brought revolutionary changes in administrative system and people were very happy to get several services in their own village. Now the Suraksha will add to these services. He said Chief Minster Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government is making tremendous changes in administration and providing the services without any bribes and other favours to officials.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X