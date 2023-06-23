Live
Jagananna Suraksha: ZP chief urges YSRCP cadres to help officials
Says 9 types of services will be provided at doorsteps to people as part of programme
Vizianagaram: Jagananna Suraksha camps to facilitate resolution of public grievances at their doorstep will be launched from Friday. On this occasion, zilla parishad chairman Chinna Srinu said that the camps would be very helpful to the people as they can get nine types of services at their doorstep. Income certificate, caste, death, birth, marriage registration, Aadhar linkage and other services will be provided at their doorstep. The government officials would visit the villages, wards and streets and issue these documents on the spot.
Srinu appealed to the YSRCP party cadres and leaders like mandal parishad presidents, ZPTCs, sarpanches to support the officials to in delivering these services with more efficiency. He said that village secretariats brought revolutionary changes in administrative system and people were very happy to get several services in their own village. Now the Suraksha will add to these services. He said Chief Minster Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government is making tremendous changes in administration and providing the services without any bribes and other favours to officials.