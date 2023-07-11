Live
- Tipplers in Udupi launch novel Protest booze Price Hike Demand 90ml Free Alcohol Twice a Day
- Deficit rains in Udupi? Stumps statistics
- With trends pointing at Trinamool victory in rural polls, clamour grows in party against poll violence
- Nature lovers Supports “Green India Challenge”
- Hyderabad: Gas cylinder blast- seven injured
- Shraddha-Rajkummar flick ‘Stree 2’ themed around ‘headless horror’
- Japan India Maritime Exercise-2023 concludes
- Andhra Pradesh CID issues notices to Margadarsi subscribers with deposits over Rs 1 crore
- Mahindra University signs MoU with La Trobe University for Joint Degree Programme in Civil Engineering
- Kejriwal has termed it dangerous to link GST with PMLA Act
The seventh edition of 'Japan India Maritime Exercise (JIMEX 23)' hosted by the Indian Navy concluded in the Bay of Bengal with the two sides bidding farewell to each other following a customary steam past.
Visakhapatnam: The seventh edition of 'Japan India Maritime Exercise (JIMEX 23)' hosted by the Indian Navy concluded in the Bay of Bengal with the two sides bidding farewell to each other following a customary steam past.
Indian Naval ships Delhi, Kamorta and Shakti, under the command of Rear Admiral Gurcharan Singh, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet and Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) ship JS Samidare under the command of Rear Admiral Nishiyama Takahiro, Commander Escort Flotilla One, participated in the six-day-long exercise.
Undertaken jointly by the two navies, JIMEX-23 witnessed complex exercises. Both sides engaged in advanced level exercises in all the three domains of m…
