Japan India Maritime Exercise-2023 concludes

Visakhapatnam: The seventh edition of 'Japan India Maritime Exercise (JIMEX 23)' hosted by the Indian Navy concluded in the Bay of Bengal with the two sides bidding farewell to each other following a customary steam past.

Indian Naval ships Delhi, Kamorta and Shakti, under the command of Rear Admiral Gurcharan Singh, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet and Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) ship JS Samidare under the command of Rear Admiral Nishiyama Takahiro, Commander Escort Flotilla One, participated in the six-day-long exercise.

Undertaken jointly by the two navies, JIMEX-23 witnessed complex exercises. Both sides engaged in advanced level exercises in all the three domains of m…