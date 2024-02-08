JR Nagar RWA adjudged best in water management

Visakhapatnam : JR Nagar Residents Welfare Association (RWA) in Visakhapatnam bagged an award for ‘best RWA in water management’. Presented by Water Digest, the award was presented to the RWA in the recently held Water Warriors, World Water Awards 2023-2024 in New Delhi.

The award was presented to JR Nagar RWA in the best RWA initiatives in the water management category. Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat presented the awards at the event held in New Delhi.

According to the RWA representatives, this is the third award received for JR Nagar in the past six years. Earlier, the colony received the third best RWA in the country. To promote best practices, JR Nagar RWA worked towards building awareness among residents by distributing booklets, articles in environmental journals.

JR Nagar RWA published two booklets and half a dozen articles on RWAs, rainwater harvesting and water management, said KSR Murthy, president of the RWA.