JSP candidate files nomination

Vizianagaram: MLA candidate from Nellimarla Assembly constituency of Jana Sena party Lokam Madhavi is one of the richest candidates in the entire country with the property details.

On Saturday, she filed her nomination papers to Nellimarla returning officer. The locals and even politicians know that she is rich but, they were shocked to know her property, assets detailed named in the affidavit submitted to the electoral officers. As per the declaration, she has software companies and engineering college with the name of Miracle educational institutes.

She has shares in some tech companies. She has lands, gold and other fixed assets.

Total net worth of the assets is estimated as Rs 894.92 crore. She intensified her campaign and visited every village in the constituency.