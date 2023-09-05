Jumbo creates panic on highway

Parvathipuram: A wild jumbo named Hari once again has proved how naughty it is. One of the wild jumbos which has detached from a herd of eight elephants has reached Parvathipuram-Rayagada road and created havoc by threatening vehicle riders and commuters.

On Monday it roamed and ran on the road at Artham village in Komarada mandal. Tt has attacked a passenger bus going from Odisha to Parvathipurm and broke the windshield of the bus. The passengers and others were scared over the wild behaviour of elephant Hari and slowly escaped from the spot.

Actually a herd consisting of eight jumbos arrived in Andhra Pradesh from Odisha five years back and was roaming in Parvathipuram, Kurupam and surrounding villages and feeding on vegetables, sugarcane and bananas at the local fields.

At times, they were damaging the horticulture crops. The herd has reportedly killed more than eight people in the past few years including an elephant tracker.

One of the male elephants in the herd is naughtier and wilder than the other jumbos.

The forest officials have identified it and named it as Hari.

The same pachyderm has created havoc again on the highway and damaged the bus and even chased the motorcyclists on the road. Later, it moved into the forest near the village.