Kurnool: Confusion prevails as YSRCP delays announcement of candidate

Kurnool : The voters and the ticket aspirants for Kurnool Assembly seat in YSR Congress Party are in dismay for not disclosing the name of the actual candidate. New faces are coming into the picture with every passing day.

In fact a high competition is prevailing between the sitting MLA MA Hafeez Khan and former MLA S V Mohan Reddy. Both are busy canvassing and this is creating confusion among the voters as well as the cadre.

The reason for this confusion among cadre is because both the leaders are opponents within the party. If anyone of them is given the ticket the other may not extend support, sources said.

It is now learnt that keeping this rivalry in view, the ruling party may give ticket to a new face. This has caused anxiety for the two main aspirants and the incumbent MLA Hafeez Khan along with his family members met the party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and urged him to consider his name. But the party it is being said wants to introduce a new face this time.

The party is understood to have assured Khan that he would be given good elevation after the party comes to power. The new face, sources said could be Dr Iliyas Basha as constituency coordinator. Apart from Dr Iliyas Basha the name of an IAS officer and CCLA secretary Md Imtiyaz is also under active consideration. The party is likely to make an official announcement by Monday.

The YSRCP feels that Dr Iliyas could give a tough competition to TG Bharat of TDP. However, a lot depends on the cooperation he would get from the Hafeez Khan and Mohan Reddy. On the other hand T G Bharat who had lost the elections last time with a meagre margin is said to have strengthened his position in the consitituency.

The YSRCP is also facing some problems in Nandikotkur constituency, as the sitting MLA T Arthur has been denied the ticket. People say that he is a leader who is free from any litigation, and there are no charges of corruption against him. He is also said to be a sophisticated leader. In this political chess game, the TDP is learnt to be thinking of fielding Arthur from Nandikotkur. It is said that the survey reports were also in his favour.