Lack of drainage system results in inundation

Visakhapatnam: Despite being a VUDA-approved layout, Bhagat Singh Nagar is deprived of a drainage system. During monsoon season, the neighbourhood suffers from inundation problem.



When water levels go up at Meghadrigedda reservoir and when the gates get lifted, the colony is sure to get inundated.

A few months back, the residents of Bhagat Singh Nagar had a horrifying experience. "About four-five ft of water gushed inside the colony during rains. We were unable to move out of our houses for almost a day. The inundation problem can be fixed if we have a proper drainage system in the area. Lack of drainage system plus low-lying area is affecting the standard of our life," says B Appa Rao, president of Simhadri Welfare Association, the colony RWA.

During recent floods, the fields that surround Bhagat Singh Nagar had largely been damaged. "However, officials concerned are yet to pay compensation for the farmers as assured as they suffer from a huge crop loss," adds Appa Rao, who is also a farmer.

Since the UGD work in the residential area is yet to take off, roads continue to be fairly in a good condition. "There is a requirement of a park and a community hall in the area. Though an acre of site is earmarked for the purpose, GVMC officials should take the lead to facilitate both in the colony," says KR Chandrasekhar Rao, committee member of the RWA.

The layout that dates back to 1993 was formed for Visakhapatnam Port Trust (now Visakhapatnam Port Authority) employees. "Though the layout was approved by VUDA, the residential area is yet to get basic amenities. A majority of our issues will come to an end if the officials concerned take up drainage work. Due to recurring inundation problem, the residents suffer from seasonal diseases," says G Jagannadha Rao, another resident.