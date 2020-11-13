Lacklustre Diwali for traders in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: With the stress on green crackers getting louder, a number of firework traders in Visakhapatnam now think twice before setting up a shop.

Followed by the restrictions imposed by the state and Central governments on the use of firecrackers, the Festival of Lights appear to dim the chances of the cracker traders to make it big this Diwali.

Normally, the exercise to set up a stall commences minimum two weeks ahead.

This includes seeking permission from the authorities concerned such as AP Pollution Control Board, Police, Municipal Corporation and Fire Services. Traders say that it is a time-consuming exercise. "Though we have approached respective departments for the licence for fireworks' shops much earlier, we got clarity on the revised dos and don'ts just when we were about to get permission.

It is seriously not possible to reapply for the licence all over again. Given the short span of time, we decided not to set up any stall this year," explains P Sathi Babu, a firecrackers' trader.

Like him, the revised regulation to set up cracker stalls comes as a big blow to several traders who look forward to striking a deal during the season.

In Visakhapatnam, approximately 300-350 traders used to bank on the sale of firecrackers every year. But, this time, close to 120 traders belonging to NAD, Gopalapatnam, Simhachalam and Kancharapalem decided against setting up crackers stalls in the city.

With Andhra Pradesh government allowing use of green crackers for two hours, the traders find it challenging as they do not see any promising orders to trickle in for apparent reasons. "One, green crackers are quite expensive.

Two, given the current financial scenario, not many would spend much on crackers. Three, in a short span of time, it is impossible to seek permission from the concerned authorities, get stock from the manufacturers to set up stalls," laments P Eshwar Reddy, another fireworks trader in the city.

In addition, unfavourable weather conditions plus the stress on green crackers, the otherwise bright Diwali appears to be dull for the cracker sellers.