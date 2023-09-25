Landslide at KK line hits train movement

Visakhapatnam: A large quantity of mud settled on the railway track following the landslide between Manabar-Jarati stations along the KK line of Waltair Division.

Due to the landslide between Manabar-Jarati stations in the KK line of Waltair Division, several train services were affected.

A team of senior officials from Waltair Division led by Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad rushed to site with men, machinery to speed up the restoration works despite the inclement weather condition. To avoid inconvenience to the passengers, some of the trains along the line were short terminated.

They include Rourkela-Jagdalpur express leaving Rourkela on Sunday is short terminated at Koraput and will start on Monday from Koraput as 18108 to Rourkela, hence there is no service between Koraput – Jagdalpur on Monday.

Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur Hirakhand express (18447) leaving Bhubaneswar on Sunday is short terminated at Koraput and starts from Koraput to Bhubaneswar on Monday and there is no service between Koraput – Jagdalpur.

Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Night express (18514 ) leaving Visakhapatnam on Sunday is short terminated at Koraput and returns from Koraput as 18513 to Visakhapatnam on Monday and there is no service between Koraput – Jagdalpur.

Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger (08551) leaving Visakhapatnam on Saturday is short terminated at Araku and returns from Araku as 08552 to Visakhapatnam on Monday. Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleswari express (18005) leaving Howrah on Sunday is short terminated at Rayagada and returns from Rayagada as 18006 to Howrah on Monday.