Controversy Surrounding Karnataka's Mekedatu Dam Project: Perspectives And Concerns

Mohan Dasari, the Karnataka secretary of the Aam Aadmi Party, emphasized the importance of the Mekedatu dam project in addressing the state's water scarcity. He pointed out the increasing demand for drinking water in Bengaluru due to rising temperatures and drying borewells. Dasari highlighted that upon completion, the Mekedatu project would provide an additional 4.75 TMC of water supply to the city.

The Mekedatu dam, located in Karnataka's Ramanagara district near Kanakapura, is a multi-purpose project for drinking water and power generation. Dasari mentioned that once finished, the project aims to store 67 TMC of water, with 4.75 TMC allocated specifically for Bengaluru and its surroundings. Additionally, it is expected to accommodate a 400-megawatt power generation facility.

However, farmers in neighboring Tamil Nadu strongly oppose the Mekedatu project, fearing its adverse effects on the delta region. The ongoing Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has led to protests in both states.

P Ayyakannu, the head of the National South Indian River Integration Farmers' Organisation, voiced concerns about the potential damage to agricultural land due to the dam's construction. He warned that without the Cauvery water, the delta region in Tamil Nadu would suffer greatly.

The Cauvery river, originating from Karnataka's Kodagu Hills, plays a crucial role in irrigation and drinking water supply for both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Despite its importance, the river narrows significantly at the Mekedatu gorge, which has become the focal point of the proposed dam project.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru experienced severe water shortages on Monday, recording its second-hottest day in 50 years, with temperatures reaching 38.5 degrees Celsius.