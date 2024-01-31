Let us join hands to make world a better place to live in: Sri Sri

Visakhapatnam: In today’s highly competitive scenario, mental health is the biggest concern in the world, asserted renowned spiritual Guru and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.



Exhorting the youth to take a vow to make life better for themselves and for the others around by being kind and compassionate at the ‘Edu Youth Meet’ featured by the Art of Living (AOL) Foundation in collaboration with GITAM Deemed to be University in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, the spiritual Guru laid emphasis on three ‘Cs’. “Mental health issues could be resolved by re-establishing our connection, our commitment and improving our communication,” he explained.

Highlighting the topic of the event centred on ‘drug-free India and stress-free living’, the spiritual Guru advised the youngsters to practice yoga and meditation that lend immense benefits and help derive happiness instead of going for substance abuse in search of ‘unexplored’ happiness. “People get trapped by looking for happiness in drug abuse. Let us say ‘no’ to it and embrace a drug-free life,” he suggested.

The founder of AOL emphasised that it is the responsibility of each individual that the country’s youngsters stay happy, prosperous and progressive.

Reiterating that there is no dearth of talent among the younger generation, Ravi Shankar recommended them to tap their skills and expertise. He advised people to lift the spirit of others by being concerned and compassionate and spreading a sense of belongingness. “Andaru manavale (all are our people). Next time, when you see a dull person around, don’t just pass by but ask whether you can do anything for her or him and see the positive impact you bring in. Let us make others happy and the world a better place to live in,” he stressed.

In order to make the country a better place to live in, Sri Sri recommended the youth to approach teachers and volunteers to get rid of mounting stress and alleviating pain associated with it.

Addressing thousands of students, who arrived in droves from various educational institutions, GITAM president M Sribharat exhorted the youth to be responsible citizens, have a clear purpose and live a life of happiness and strength. “The platform provided by the Art of Living is certain to see a transformational impact among students,” the institution’s president added.