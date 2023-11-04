Macherla: YSRCP government ensuring social justice in State says MP V Vijayasai Reddy

Macherla : On the sixth day of the YSRCP’s Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra in Macherla constituency in Palnadu district on Friday, a remarkable gathering of people showed unwavering support for the YSRCP leadership. Throughout the day, various activities culminated into a grand public rally where Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s message of social empowerment was reiterated.

The day commenced with YSRCP regional coordinator and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy, Lok Sabha MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu and MLA Pinneli Ramakrishna Reddy meeting with a group of neutral influencers from the constituency. They elaborated on Chief Minister Jagan’s extraordinary commitment to investing in human capital, particularly in marginalised communities who have endured decades of hardship. The leaders underscored a range of welfare schemes tailored to empower the poor, BC, SC, ST and minority communities who they described as the backbone of Andhra Pradesh. Notably, 50% of all nominated posts in the State were reserved for women, reflecting Chief Minister Jagan’s dedication to social empowerment.

Refuting the allegations by opposition that the YSRCP government focused solely on welfare, Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy provided an overview of the substantial development initiatives undertaken by the State government during the past four-and-a-half years.

He highlighted Chief Minister Jagan’s priorities, emphasising the strides made in the education and health sectors without compromising on quality, all while maintaining the pace of infrastructure development, including ports and harbors.

MP Krishna Devarayulu mentioned that a total of Rs 890 crore had been disbursed to beneficiaries under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes and an additional Rs 300 crore had been allocated to underprivileged sections through non-DBT programmes in the Macherla constituency over the same period.

To reaffirm the party’s commitment to social inclusivity, YSRCP leadership including Vijayasai Reddy and Krishna Devarayulu ventured into the heart of the SC Colony in Rentachintala mandal. They shared a meal with Dalit leader Battu Deva.

Following this, YSRCP supporters organised a bike rally from Rentachintala, while the leaders embarked on a short Padayatra from Rayavaram junction to Park Town in Macherla. A massive crowd gathered to show their unwavering support for Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing a public meeting, MLA Pinneli Ramakrishna Reddy emphasised that the YSRCP for the last four-and-a-half years played a pivotal role in guiding and uplifting the BC, SC, ST and Minorities politically and socially. He informed that Rs 22,423 crore worth welfare and development works had taken place in the Macherla constituency and claimed that the YSRCP would register victory in all Assembly constituencies in the Palnadu district.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said that the concept of social empowerment used to be a mere slogan in the past whereas the YSRCP government under the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy had realised the true social and political empowerment of the BC, SC, ST and Minority communities in the State. MP Nandigam Suresh said that while ex-Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu always adopted a pro capitalists policy, CM Jagan focused on the welfare of the poor.

MLCs Pothula Sunitha, Janga Krishna Murthy and Kumba Ravi Babu were among the other senior leaders who participated in the Bus Yatra.