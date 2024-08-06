Massive satellite township planned in Bheemili-Bhogapuram stretch

Visakhapatnam: In a move to decongest crowded city like Visakhapatnam and concentrate on a balanced distribution of urban population, a massive satellite township is planned along the stretch of Bheemunipatnam and Bhogapuram.

Recommended as part of Bheemunipatnam constituency development strategy, the idea is to accommodate close to 5,000 to 6,000 families in the new township with an array of full-fledged amenities, including schools, hostels, healthcare facilities, recreation complexes and commercial spaces.

As there is a larger scope for Bheemunipatnam to develop in the coming years with Bheemili-Bhogapuram Beach Corridor along with a host of projects in the pipeline, proposals are made to develop the new township in the region.

In connection with it, Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao recently met Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana and discussed the feasibility of the proposal that aims to cater to diverse needs of lower and middle-class families. Envisaging that the proposal would usher in economic development, Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao says that the new township is certain to mitigate challenges posed by crowded urban spaces. “In addition to enhancing quality standards of inhabitants, the focus is also on contributing to economic growth. Satellite townships aid in creation of wealth through facilitating local employment opportunities. Apparently, such infrastructure would reduce dependency on the core city as well,” the Bheemunipatnam MLA reasons. Earlier, new beach stretches were developed near Sagar Nagar, Jodugullapalem and Indira Gandhi Zoological Park to decongest RK Beach in Visakhapatnam. The proposed township focuses on not just balancing sustainable urban growth but also optimising resource distribution.