Medical camp evokes good response at Palasa

Just In
Highlights
Srikakulam: Medical camp organised by various local NGOs evoked a good response in Palasa town on Saturday. Lions Club, Vanitha Club and other local NGOs conducted the medical camp and noted doctors from Srikakulam city took part. They conducted medical checkups and provided treatment at free of cost to the patients.
On the occasion, various diagnostic tests for diseases like blood pressure, diabetic, heart related ailments, lung infections, eye diseases were conducted. After medical tests and treatment, medicines were provided to the patients for free. A total of 200 patients from Palasa town utilised services of the doctors, said medical camp organizers T Swetha, M Santoshi, P Jyothi, T Gayathri and others.
