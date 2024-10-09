Medicover conducts awareness campaign to prevent mishaps

Visakhapatnam: As part of the Visakha Road Accident Prevention Programme, Medicover Hospitals organised a traffic awareness programme on Tuesday.

Organised jointly by the hospital management and traffic police, the event aimed at building public awareness among people. In line with it, a car destroyed in a road accident was displayed.

Centre head Dr Arun Kumar along with Dr Pratap Reddy, Dr Sridhar, Dr Vinay Bhushan, Dr Rajasekhar, Dr Praveen, Dr Hemant of the hospital and traffic CI KSNV Prasad, among others, took part in the awareness rally.

The hospital management informed that there is a need to create awareness among the public about the precautions to be taken to prevent road accidents in the city.