'Memantha Siddham' bus yatra enters Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Waving party flags and raising slogans, a large number of men, women and students queued up along the roads to get a glimpse of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as ‘bus yatra’ steered towards Ukkunagaram from Anakapalli district.

As part of the 20th day of 'Memantha Siddham' election campaign, the Chief Minister's bus yatra passed through various locations in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. They included Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam West and East constituencies along with Bheemunipatnam.

In the West constituency, the Chief Minister took part in a roadshow along with segment's party candidate Adari Anand Kumar. A bike rally was held at NAD via Karasa. Earlier, a section of people met the Chief Minister and poured out their woes to him. Of them, a girl from Vizianagaram district, who has been suffering from a long-term medical condition, met Jagan Mohan Reddy along with her father. The Chief Minister assured him to provide medical support to his daughter for the treatment.

Meanwhile, while touring Rampuram village of Pendurthi mandal along with the segment candidate Annamreddy Adeep Raj, differently-abled twins G Tarun Kumar and G Jeevan Kumar interacted with the CM. Despite physical constraints, Jeevan Kumar shared that he scored 815 marks in Intermediate. The students appealed to the CM to extend support to them in achieving their academic pursuits.