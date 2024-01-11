‘MILAN 2024’ in Vizag from Feb 19

Visakhapatnam : Comprising harbour and sea phases, the 12th edition of the largest multilateral naval exercise ‘MILAN 2024’ will be hosted in Visakhapatnam from February 19 to 27.

With the growing stature of the exercise and requirement of a larger staging and hosting base, Visakhapatnam has been chosen as the preferred destination for future MILAN exercises. As the city is ideal to host the exercise owing to various aspects, including scenic view coupled with conducive infrastructure, events such as operational demonstration and international city parade will be held during MILAN along the shore.

As many as 57 friendly foreign countries across continents are participating in this edition that includes operational, social and cultural exchanges that aim to pave the way for enhanced maritime cooperation.

The exercise sets an example for roping in nations on a single platform to address common challenges and create an enhanced secure maritime environment, demonstrating India’s commitment towards promoting maritime cooperation and security in the Indian Ocean Region.

Starting with a participation of four foreign countries, including Indonesia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand in 1995, the biennial multinational naval exercise has become an attractive platform for the nations to build partnerships, exchange ideas, and enhance maritime security reflecting India’s commitment to being a responsible maritime power in consonance with India’s ‘Look East policy’.

The harbour phase of MILAN is aimed at promoting cultural sharing among the participating navies. International maritime seminar, international city parade, maritime tech exhibition, subject matter expert exchange and various sporting events form a part of it.

During the sea phase, ships along with maritime patrol aircraft and submarines of friendly foreign countries would participate along with the Indian Navy’s aircraft carriers and other units.