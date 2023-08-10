Minister flays Pawan for his failure to stop VSP sell-off

Visakhapatnam: While leading a married life with the BJP, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan is also maintaining a live-in relationship with the TDP and ruining the growth of Andhra Pradesh, alleged Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, the Minister mentioned that Pawan Kalyan made his debut in the film industry from Visakhapatnam. He termed Pawan’s Varahi Vijaya Yatra as a web series Season-3.

He asked the JSP chief what justice he would do to the people of the region when there are no issues in North Andhra. He raised objections to Pawan Kalyan’s tour in the district in the name of Varahi Yatra.

The YSRCP fought against a number of people’s issues earlier during the TDP regime but Pawan Kalyan never extended his support, he pointed out. The IT Minister asked the JSP chief why he did not welcome the move when Visakhapatnam was declared as the administrative capital by the YSRCP government.

Further, Amarnath questioned whether Pawan is capable of fielding his party candidates from all the 175 constituencies in the State in the ensuing Assembly elections. “Can he tell the names of the candidates who wanted to contest on behalf of his party in the 15 constituencies of the erstwhile Visakhapatnam district,” asked the Minister. Amarnath mentioned that he had already given clarity on the allegations levelled against him regarding 600 acres of land located in Vissannapeta of Anakapalli district. He made it clear that there is not even a single cent of land in his name or in the name of his relatives as alleged by the opposition parties.

The Minister released a 10-pointer questionnaire to Pawan Kalyan and demanded that they should be answered before the commencement of the third phase of the Varahi Yatra. The questionnaire includes why the JSP chief could not stop privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant despite being allied with the BJP? Why he could not question TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu when the latter was stopping the allotment of house pattas to the poor by filing court cases.

Why he remained silent when Naidu during the TDP regime had accepted a special package instead of fighting for the Special Category Status.