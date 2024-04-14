  • Menu
Visakhapatnam

Miscreants pelt stones at Naidu’s vehicle

Visakhapatnam: When N Chandrababu Naidu was addressing the public at Gajuwaka as part of ‘prajagalam’ in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, miscreants tried to pelt stones at him.

The campaign vehicle came to a halt as stones were hurled towards it from behind. Luckily, Naidu and party leaders remained unhurt.

When police tried to nab the miscreants, they escaped from the scene.

The incident happened a day after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was attacked by a stone during his election campaign in Vijayawada.

X