MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao assures to solve problems

Visakhapatnam: MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that he will work tirelessly for the development of the Bheemunipatnam, the second constituency in the state which won with the highest majority in 2024 polls.

Laying the foundation stone for the construction of CC roads in Dakamarri, Boda Matlapalem and Amanam under the Employment Guarantee Scheme with a cost of Rs 77 lakh on Thursday, the MLA said that he would develop all the villages in the constituency.

He promised to be committed towards solving the problems of the constituency and mentioned that the Central and State governments are giving priority to the development of villages.

Further, Srinivasa Rao instructed the authorities concerned to complete the works of roads and drains in a time bound manner. He mentioned that the alliance government is committed to developing the state along with implementing welfare schemes. Srinivasa Rao assured the people that the constituency will be developed on all fronts. The alliance party leaders Korada Rajababu, Ramanaidu, Gadu Venkatappadu, DAN Raju, Ganta Nukaraju and MPDO Hanumantha Rao were present.