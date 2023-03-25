Mock G20 Conclave witnesses good response

Students from various institutions, including Andhra University, participated in Mock G20 Conclave at AU Convocation Centre organised in Visakhapatnam on Friday. As a part of the second Infrastructure Working Group Summit under the G20 India presidency, a host of events have been organised under 'Jan Bhagidari' curtain raiser events.





In connection with this, the Mock G20 Conclave was held in Visakhapatnam. Donning the role of representatives of G20 member countries, an army of retired Professors, GVMC brand ambassadors, foreigners and students, attended the event that aimed at understanding work and procedures of G20 Council, its objectives and structure, etc., They represented each country and detailed the progress of the agenda.





As a part of the mock exercise, the retired Professors and students delivered talks as delegates from various countries. Representing India, former Vice Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University V Balamohandas highlighted the country's diversity and greatness. The mock conclave was held under the leadership of GVMC Commissioner P Raja Babu. Speaking on the occasion, the civic chief said it was a matter of pride to hold the G20 Summit in Visakhapatnam. He announced that most of the beautification works in the city are near completion. Participants were given mementoes on the occasion.



